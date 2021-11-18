East Wittering Christmas Lights switch-on 2021
Festive fun will take place in East Wittering on November 27 when it hosts is Christmas lights switch-on event.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 1:35 pm
From midday onwards, a magnificent Dutch Street Organ ‘Tulip’ will be playing Christmas tunes and there will be some fairground rides from Ridley’s Family Funfair which families can enjoy.
At the back of Wittering Walk in the Fitness Hub, from 2pm there will be a Santa’s Grotto, where children supported by their parents (or appropriate adult) can chat with the great man about their wishes for Christmas.
And an elf hunt also taking place which is running from November 17 to December 18.
Lights will be switched on at 5pm by Father Christmas.
