East Wittering Christmas Lights switch-on 2021

From midday onwards, a magnificent Dutch Street Organ ‘Tulip’ will be playing Christmas tunes and there will be some fairground rides from Ridley’s Family Funfair which families can enjoy.

At the back of Wittering Walk in the Fitness Hub, from 2pm there will be a Santa’s Grotto, where children supported by their parents (or appropriate adult) can chat with the great man about their wishes for Christmas.

And an elf hunt also taking place which is running from November 17 to December 18.

