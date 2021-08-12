Using the nation’s three favourite takeaway options, Wren Kitchens have collaborated with food content creator Ashley from @ashleysbowl on Instagram. Ashley is an 18-year-old food fanatic who has over a quarter of a million followers across TikTok (@ashleysoats) and Instagram.

The recipes were designed to be easy to make, healthy, and, of course, delicious.

Fish & Chips Recipe

For the salmon:

1 tsp olive oil

1 boneless salmon fillet

1/2 tsp paprika

Salt + pepper to taste.

Homemade chips:

1 medium potato, cut into wedges.

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt + pepper to taste.

For serving:

1/2 can mushy peas or 20 grams of petit pois

Lemon wedge

Method:

Start by preparing your ‘chips/wedges’, loosely chopping up a medium potato into wedge shapes. Transfer to a bowl and drizzle over your olive oil. I usually drizzle over around 1 tbsp. Add salt & pepper to taste and air fry for 20-25 minutes at 180 °C.

Meanwhile, start to prepare your salmon fillet. Coating with olive oil, paprika, salt and pepper. Transfer to foil and allow to air fry for around 8 minutes at 180 °C.

Finally, prep the mushy peas. You can use mushy peas from the supermarket or boil petit poi with mint for 6 mins and mash with a fork. Add your rainbow salad to a bowl & serve up your chips and salmon! Optional - serve with a lemon wedge.

Chicken Korma Recipe

For the chicken & marinade:

2 large boneless chicken breasts

2 tsp olive oil

2 tsp garam masala

2 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp salt

Black pepper

For the main sauce:

2 tbsp olive oil

180ml water

1 red onion finely diced.

60g raw ground almonds/almond flour

375g low fat, natural yoghurt

5 garlic cloves, minced.

4 tsp mild curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

200g canned coconut milk

1/2 tsp chilli purée

1 tsp ginger purée

1 tbsp brown sugar

To serve:

Fresh coriander

Fresh chives

Brown rice

Method:

Prepare your chicken breasts & marinade - drizzle with olive oil and seasonings listed above. Leave to sit in a zip seal bag for a couple of hours or overnight.

Cook the chicken in a large pan with 1 tbsp of olive oil for 6-7 minutes on each side, depending on the size of the chicken breast. Cook through and allow to sit.

Start preparing your sauce - heating the remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil over a medium/high heat in a frying pan. Add in the onions, garlic, water, and ground almonds and allow to sauté for a couple of minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a blender cup and add in the yoghurt. Blend until smooth and creamy. Measure out your spices in a small bowl and mix.

Transfer your blended mix to a large pan along with the spice mix and heat over a low heat for a couple of minutes until the colour begins to darken.

Add in the coconut milk, chilli paste and brown sugar and mix to combine. Reduce the heat and simmer the sauce for 20-30 minutes. (The longer you simmer, the more of an intense/rich flavour you get!)

Finally, cut up your chicken into chunks and transfer it to the sauce. Cook through for an additional 10-15 minutes until tender. Meanwhile, prepare your rice according to package instructions + serve with garlic naan!

Chicken Chow Mein Recipe

For the sauce:

4 tbsp low sodium/light soy sauce

1 1/2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp granulated sugar

For the chicken/veggies:

2 chicken breast fillets, sliced into strips OR chicken substitute.

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ginger purée

2 garlic cloves, minced.

Mixed stir fry vegetables

2 stalks finely diced celery

Serve with:

Egg noodles

Fresh chives

Red spring onion finely diced.

Method:

Prepare your noodles according to package instructions.

In a bowl, combine the ingredients to make your sauce - soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and oyster sauce. Adding more soy/oyster sauce to taste. Whisk together and set aside.

In a large frying pan, heat 1 tbsp olive oil and lightly fry off the garlic and ginger purée. Add your chicken/vegan chicken pieces and lightly fry until cooked through.

Reduce the heat and add in your celery and mixed stir-fried veggies. Coat with the remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil. Allow to sauté until the veggies are crisp and tender.

Add your noodles of choice to the pan and coat with your chow Mein sauce mixture. Allow to heat through for a couple of minutes before serving. I diced up some red spring onion and chives to serve!