This year the pumpkin patch is open for more days, from Saturday, October 16 through to Sunday, October 31.
The patch is a real family team. Pete and Sophie Davey grow and build the event from scratch, pre Autumn there is nothing there except a Patch of Pumpkins.
Kirsty Davey and her father live and breathe creative ideas for the children all year and gather a creative team to bring it all together.
There’s Dracula’s Estate, Caspar’s café, Miss Spell’s School House and many many more wonders to enjoy.
Autumnal ochres and oranges as far as the evil eye can see.