Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Rogate Pumpkin Patch: Families pick pumpkins in time for Halloween

The weather was great this weekend for families out pumpkin picking.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:24 am

Our photographer Derek Martin was there taking pictures, were you there? Can you spot yourself?

This year the pumpkin patch is open for more days, from Saturday, October 16 through to Sunday, October 31.

Pumpkin picking: The best places in Sussex to ‘pick your own’

For more informtion, visit rogatepumpkinpatch.com

1.

The patch is a real family team. Pete and Sophie Davey grow and build the event from scratch, pre Autumn there is nothing there except a Patch of Pumpkins.

2.

Kirsty Davey and her father live and breathe creative ideas for the children all year and gather a creative team to bring it all together.

3.

There’s Dracula’s Estate, Caspar’s café, Miss Spell’s School House and many many more wonders to enjoy.

4.

Autumnal ochres and oranges as far as the evil eye can see.

