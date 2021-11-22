Local residents will have the chance for Santa to deliver some extra special presents this year, with the help of 1st Birdham and Witterings Scouts Group.

To take part people need to take a securely-wrapped present to Footworks, in East Wittering no later than 3.30pm on the working day before the delivery day.

All presents will be delivered subject to weather conditions. The cost is £3 for a present no bigger than a standard shoebox, £5 for anything larger than that. All items are priced individually..

Santa can deliver presents this year PPP-201215-142734003

Funds raised by the event will be for the Scout Group and also a donation to another Local Youth Organisation Charity which as yet has not been decided.

My thanks in advance for your support.

Organisers hope to deliver all presents between 6pm and 9pm, subject to the weather conditions.

The dates are as follows:

Friday, December 10: Piper’s Mead, Chaffinch Close, Walwyn Close, Redlands Close, Old Common Close Burlow Close, Old School House Farne Lane, Farne Close, Chaffer Lane, Florence Close, Crooked Lane, Longmeadow Gardens, Prescott’s Close, St James Close, Kewell’s Corner and Clayton’s Corner.

Saturday, December 11: Malthouse Cottages, Summerfield Road, Northfield Road, Cunliffe Close, Locksash Close, Elmstead Gardens, Elmstead Park Road, Elms Way, Meadow Lane, Elms Lane, Rookwood Road, Middlefield Close and Holmewood Close.

Monday, December 13: The Crescent, Wellsfield, The Byeway, Seaward Drive, Royce Way, Elms Ride, Royce Close, The Wad and Cakeham Road.

Tuesday, December 14: Joliffe Road, Howard Avenue, Marine Drive West, Southcote Avenue, Ella Close, Owers Way, Marine Close, Marine Drive, Culimore Close, Culimore Road and Russell Road.

Wednesday, December 15: Hawthorn Court, Briar Avenue, Furzefield, Cambridge Avenue, Ely Close, Chaucer Drive, Ascot Close, Eton Drive, Oxford Close, Charterhouse Mews, Bennett’s Close, Harrow Drive, Windsor Drive, Foxwarren Close and Cakeham Way.

Thursday, December 16: Sandpiper Walk, Church Road, Mill Gardens, Tower Place, Stocks Lane North side, Barn Road, Field Road, Meadow Road, Wessex Avenue, Downview Close, Stocks Lane South side and Wyatt Court.

Friday, December 17: Shore Road, Shoreside Walk, Longlands Road, Nab Walk, Tamarisk Walk, Barn Walk, Solent Road, Longlands Road, Coney Six Estate Charlmead, Coney Road, Oakfield Avenue and Coney Close.

Saturday, December 18: Seafield Way, Seafield Close, Peerley Road, Nagels Close, Legion Way, Peerley Close, Kimbridge Road, West Bracklesham Drive, Bourne Court, Cormorant Way, Plover Close, Kestrel Close, Westerly Gardens and Sandpiper Court.

Monday, December 20: Hayle Close, Middleton Close, Pebble Beach, Barton Way, Hornbeam Walk, Willow Way, Birch Close, Maple Drive, Rowan Way, Garden Avenue, Greyswood Avenue, Elm Close, Pond Road and Bracklesham Close.

Tuesday, December 21: Tideway, Hayward Place, Chandlers Lea, Farm Road, Sandringham Close, Harmony Drive, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Avenue, East Bracklesham Drive and Seafields.