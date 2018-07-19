What’s on over the summer holidays in Sussex?

There are activities taking place for the whole family across Sussex during the summer holidays, here is a handy list of what’s on. From archery to counting butterflies, there is something for everyone.

Angmering: Out of Bounds - Active Summer Day Camps

Day camps for eight to 12 year olds, for £24 a day. Activities will include adventure golf, bowling, clip ‘n’ climb, footgolf and soft play. The camps will run from 9:30am through to 4:00pm.

July 30 and 31, August 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21.

www.out-of-bounds.co.uk/offers-events/active-summer-day-camps

Arundel: Arundel Museum - Summer Exhibition

Artworks created by students aged 15 to 18 from secondary schools will be displayed. The individually chosen 80 GCSE and A level examination pieces that form the exhibition have been selected from more than 1000 artworks.

August 6 to September 2 daily from 10am-4pm.

www.arundelmuseum.org/?event=arundel-museum-summer-exhibition&event_date=2018-08-06

Arundel: Arundel Wetland Centre - Dusty’s Wildlife Rangers

At the Ranger camp in the Wildlife Garden you can learn to send secret messages, find water and tie bush craft knots. Then set off into the wild for a map and compass challenge and hunt for animal tracks or find out how to forage for natural remedies.

Saturday, July 21 to Monday, September 3. 9.30am to 5pm. Admission prices apply.

www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/2018/07/21/dustyrs-wildlife-rangers

Bodiam: Bodiam Castle - Archery and falconry

Discover your hidden talents and try your hand at some medieval skills during the summer holidays at Bodiam Castle. Join the archers and falconers from The Hawking Centre and test your skill with a bow and arrow or try your hand at flying a bird of prey.

July 21 to September 3 from 11am to 4pm.

Falconry walk £5, archery £3.50 for 6 arrows. Normal admission charges also apply.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/634cbb89-f267-43c6-8742-a4043e0b91b7/pages/details

Bodiam: Bodiam Castle - Storytelling

Children and adults alike can rest a while in one of the towers and enjoy being read to. Listen to some great tales and imagine yourself back in medieval England when there was no technology just the art of storytelling.

11am to 3pm Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer holidays. Admission prices apply.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/917d204d-2227-4d23-bd47-03605d97a0c4/pages/details

Brighton: Sea Life Centre - Dive Into The Deep with LEGO Ocean Explorers

Dive into the deep with Sea Life in the new nationwide LEGO adventure, Ocean Explorers, where you can discover new depths of the ocean and help the LEGO deep sea diver track down his missing equipment. Successfully solve the challenge to become a certified Sea Life Junior Diver and receive your own LEGO diver mini figure to take home.

July 23 to September 2. Admission charges apply.

www.visitsealife.com/brighton/discover/events/lego-ocean-explorers

Burwash: Bateman’s - The Jungle Book Trail

Escape into the garden at Bateman’s and discover some of Kipling’s most famous characters. Some of the characters from The Jungle Book have escaped from their book and are out and about hiding in the garden. Pick up a Jungle Book trail and follow the clues to find them all and win a prize.

July 21 to September 2 from 11am to 4pm. Normal admission charges apply and £2.50 per trail

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/3144f28f-d907-4330-94e5-a85b17cd7200/pages/details

Chichester: Novium Museum - Bricks Britannia LEGO Exhibition

Bricks Britannia is an exciting interactive LEGO brick exhibition at The Novium Museum in Chichester, featuring the History of Britain. The exhibition features more than 30 stunning models built by Bright Bricks, taking visitors through a journey of iconic moments in British history from the Stone Age through to the 21st Century.

July 28 to October 31. Free event.

www.thenovium.org/britannia

Chichester: Southdowns Planetarium - Summer Shows

The South Downs Planetarium in Chichester is an exciting place for people of all ages to visit. Get lost in their stunning full dome images and breath-taking videos whilst their highly experienced and enthusiastic lecturers take you on a mind-blowing journey through space. July 6 to September 30 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday.

www.southdowns.org.uk

Hastings: Priory Meadow Shopping Centre - Dino Island Sandy Beach

Priory Meadow’s free sandy beach is back in Queens Square this summer.

Buckets and spades are provided.They have a Dinosaur Trail around the centre over the summer. Simply head to Kids Stuff Toys to collect a trail sheet and pencil and head off on the search for the letters. Once you have all the letters unscramble them to find the magic word and head to The Works to collect your prize.

July 21 to September 2 from 9am to 5pm.

www.priorymeadow.com/events

Horsham: Newhouse Farm - Jurassic Jumble Maize Maze

Newhouse Farm in Horsham has announced its 2018 Maize Maze, with the theme of Jurassic Jumble. The whole family can have fun together in this huge T-Rex shaped maze in a field of maize.

July 14 to September 9. Adult £8, child £6.50, child under four free, family £26.

www.newhousefarmmaze.co.uk

Lewes: Spring Barn Farm - Pirates and Fairy Princesses

Magical mayhem and swashbuckling fun await you this summer at Spring Barn Farm with a pirate puzzle trail, a maze and all the fun of the farm park itself.

July 21 to August 31, admission prices apply.

www.springbarnfarm.com/pirates-fairy-princess-summer-holidays

Petworth: Petworth House and Park - Incredible Inventions trail

Follow in the footsteps of Elizabeth Ilive and become an inventor extraordinaire. Using clues around the pleasure grounds create an ingenious tool and claim your prize.

Tickets are £3 per entry.

Runs until September 30, every day of the week.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/petworth-house-and-park/features/elizabeth-ilive---a-woman-ahead-of-her-time

Sidlesham: RSPB Pagham Harbour - Big Butterfly Count

Grab an identification chart from the Visitor Centre and join in this nationwide survey that helps to assess the health of the environment.

July 20 to August 12. Free event.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-455840

Singleton: Weald and Downland Museum - Family Twilight Tale Trail

Thursday, August 23. 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Listen to folklore and historical tales of mysterious places, magnificent creatures and magical adventures. Suitable for ages 7+, accompanied children will join a small group, guided by one of the Museum team, to walk to different spaces to hear five twilight tales.

Tickets are limited and must be booked in advance.

www.wealddown.co.uk/events/family-twilight-tale-trail



Singleton: Weald and Downland Museum - Wonderful Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays are fun-packed activity days for families, which take place every Wednesday in August. The theme this August is the senses – sight, smell, touch, hearing and taste – with a different sense featuring each week.

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. 11am to 4pm. Admission prices apply.

www.wealddown.co.uk/events/wonderful-wednesdays-summer-holiday-activities

South Harting: Uppark House and Garden - Summer School holiday trail

This summer, walk in the footsteps of the women of Uppark. From exploring distant lands to the art of butter churning, find out more about each of our women in a fun and imaginative family trail. It will take all the family to complete your trail which takes you around the house and grounds so just ask the team at the Golden Gate Kiosk for a trail when you arrive and get exploring.

July 21 to September 2. Admission prices apply. A £1 donation is suggested for trails.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/uppark-house-and-garden/features/summer-fun-for-families-at-uppark

Uckfield: Bluebell Railway - Steam through the ages

This new event will bring different eras from history to life with a different decade recreated at each station. Travel tickets are valid all day so hop on and off the trains to explore each station as much as you like throughout the day.

Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12. Ticket prices apply, cheaper if bought online in advance.

www.bluebell-railway.com/whats_on/steam-through-the-ages