Chichester pub’s improvement plans are approved
Improvement plans at a Chichester pub have been given the green light by planners.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:10 pm
The Nags Head in St Pancras have been given planning permission to create a new shelter in its garden as well as replace its bi-fold doors from the restaurant.
Changes to its patio and boundary fencing were also given the go ahead by Chichester District Council.
For full details of the plans visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal and see application reference 21/01108/FUL.