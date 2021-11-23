The West Sussex saucery, which is situated on St Pancras, Chichester, has won this prestigious award at the Asian Curry Awards for the third year in a row and for a grand total of six times.

Tan Ahmed, owner of India Gate, said: ‘Wow, this is unbelievable and full of surprise! We came to the event shortlisted for the Best Asian Restaurant in South East of England so when the winner for this region was announced we were completely disheartened. We started to make our way back to our seats but were overjoyed and taken by shock to hear our restaurant, India Gate, was announced the winners for the whole of South of England."

India Gate clearly has the recipe for success as its total trophy haul is two English Curry Awards, two BCA Awards and six Asian Curry Awards. On the night the restaurant won by the large margin of 2,146 customer votes and also all three of the judges votes.

India Gate celebrate their win at the Asian Curry Awards 2021

Winning this award for the sixth time means that India Gate will now target the international curry scene and will take part in the world wide awards in Monaco next year.

The awards ceremony was held in the Grosvenor House in Mayfair London and the evening consisted of a gala dinner, live entertainment and the awards ceremony.

India Gate said that it would like to thank all of its customers 'for their constant support and loyalty during a tough year with the lockdown'. "We experienced a lot of uncertainty