The following ratings have been given:

• Rated 5: Muchos Nachos At The Crown at 140 Whyke Road, Chichester; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Lifeboat at 26 Albion Road, Selsey; rated on January 27

A number of eateries have been awarded a five-star food-hygiene rating

• Rated 5: Cherry’s Bakery at Baytree Bakery, Golden Square, Petworth; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Wildwood at 30 Southgate, Chichester; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Brasserie Blanc at 1 Richmond House, Church Square, Chichester; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: The Crate Cafe at Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane, Bosham; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Hoxton Bakehouse at 7 South Street, Chichester; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: Boston Tea Party at Ground Floor South Suite, The Corn Exchange, Baffins Lane, Chichester; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at Unicorn House, 8 Eastgate Square, Chichester; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: The Garden Restaurant At Brick Kiln Garden Centre at Brick Kiln Garden Centre, Merston, Oving; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 70 North Street, Chichester; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Harris And Hoole at 56 South Street, Chichester; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Smith And Western at The Goods Shed, Station Approach, Chichester; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Portfield Way, Chichester: rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Weald And Downland Cafe at Weald And Downland Open Air Museum, Singleton, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on December 18

• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Oaklands Lane, West Lavington, Midhurst: rated on January 26

• Rated 5: The Unicorn Inn at Heyshott Street, Heyshott; rated on January 26