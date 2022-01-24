Good news as top food hygiene ratings are given to Chichester district, pubs, restaurants, takeaways and eateries
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Chichester district’s eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given:
• Rated 5: Pizza Express/Mac And Wings at Pizza Express, 27 South Street, Chichester; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: The Gate House at Blue Diamond Rake Garden Centre, London Road, Rake; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Palm House Restaurant at Manor Nursery, Lagness Road, Runcton; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Jungle Java Pizza Cafe at Chichester Golf Club, Hoe Farm, Hunston; rated on January 6
• Rated 5: The Fox Goes Free at East Dean Lane, Charlton; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Sports Bar at 2 - 3 New Parade, Shore Road, East Wittering; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Anglesey Arms at Halnaker, Boxgrove, West Sussex; rated on January 6
• Rated 5: Chichester Snooker Club at Terminus Road, Chichester; rated on October 22
• Rated 5: Saigon Munchbox at Platform 2 Southside, Chichester Railway Station, Southgate, Chichester; rated on January 6
• Rated 5: Andy’s Fish Bar at Andy’s Fish Bar, 78a St Pancras, Chichester; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: Fish And Chips at 10 Adelaide Road, Chichester; rated on January 5
• Rated 4: Bosham Football Club, Bosham Recreation Ground, Walton Lane, Bosham; rated on December 11.