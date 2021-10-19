The Crate Cafe opens its doors to the public next week and will be showcased to social media influencers, local dignitaries and family members with a 'special event' this Friday.

'The Crate', located in Broadbridge Business Centre, has been housed in a recycled shipping container constructed using reclaimed and up-cycled materials. Despite not yet being open, the owners of the new cafe say they are 'thrilled' at the praise it has already attracted for its eco-friendly ethos.

Part of the inspiration for the business came to co-owners Alex Clark and Alice Priestly when they went travelling in the Far East and witnessed the laid-back culture and atmosphere in Indonesia. They also fell in love with the cuisine.

The owners of Bosham's newest eatery The Crate Cafe. The cafe is inspired by Indonesian culture and has been praised for its eco-friendly ethos.

Mr Clark said: “The food was inspiring, particularly the Bali bowls and fresh fruit smoothie bowls.

“We wanted to bring some of that culture and atmosphere back to Bosham.

“We’re thrilled that we are already being talked about in hugely positive terms and we feel this bodes well for The Crate."

Co-owner Luke Hillman was responsible for the construction of the cafe and his daughter Yaz will also play her part in a front-of-house role.

She said: "We hope to appeal to the local community as somewhere to go and hang out, meet friends, work, et cetera. It is also in a good location for walkers and dog walkers.

“We also want to appeal to tradesmen and will be open from 7.30 in the mornings for bacon sarnies and the like, as well as breakfasts such as avocado on toast, smoothie bowls and waffles.

"We have also been obsessive about offering great coffee and we have been far and wide tasting and hunting down the best coffee products, as well as all attending barista courses.

“We can't wait to get started."