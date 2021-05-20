Top places to eat in and around Chichester, according to Tripadvisor

The top 10 restaurants in Chichester as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

The further easing of lockdown restrictions has got many of us planning a visit to a restaurant in the Chichester area.

By Bex Bastable
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:22 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:32 pm

To give you a few ideas of where to book, here are the top 10 restaurants in and around Chichester, as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.

*Field and Fork was included in this list, but has now closed.

**Ratings are correct at the time of publication.

1. Viento Delevante

The Spanish restaurant at St. Pancras Road, Chichester, is rated five stars with 200 reviews on Tripadvisor.

2. Reina Kitchen

The Turkish restaurant at Market Road, Chichester, is rated four-and-a-half stars with 356 reviews on Tripadvisor.

3. Cassons

The British and European restaurant at Arundel Road, Tangmere, is rated four-and-a-half stars with 445 reviews on Tripadvisor.

4. ASK Italian

The Italian restaurant at East Street, Chichester, is rated four-and-a-half stars with 822reviews on Tripadvisor.

