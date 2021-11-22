Two restaurants in the Chichester area are given new food hygiene ratings

Thyme And Chillies, at Birdham Road, Apuldram was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 13.

And The Boathouse, at 10 Shore Road, East Wittering was given a score of two on October 13.

It means that of the district’s 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (81 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

