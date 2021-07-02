Look inside beautiful nine bedroom Sussex home with park-like gardens and a lake

The estate has a rich and diverse history and was first mentioned in the Domesday Book, before later passing to the ownership of the Hanbury family, who are largely responsible for the truly stunning grounds which still exist today.

Much of the home’s character remains but it has been extensively modernised making it a very comfortable country home perfect for family life and entertaining.

The house itself is elevated to enjoy the views of its own mature gardens and lake. Its period features are typically mid-Victorian and feature prominent stone gables, oak panelling, stone staircases and ornate plasterwork.

It has nine bedrooms, six bathroom, three reception rooms and wine cellars.

Brockhurst is in West Sussex and on the market for £3,250,000.

