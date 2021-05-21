Look inside one of Sussex’s most luxurious homes currently on the market for £4,250,000
This beautiful seven bedroom Sussex home is one of the finest currently on the market
The £4,250,000 statement house was designed by Stephen Langer and built in 2010.
It has classical proportions inspired by the Queen Anne era with huge light-filled rooms and period style features.
On a generous 2.5 acre level plot in Mayfield, it has an attractive outlook to all sides in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It also has a beautiful indoor swimming pool.
