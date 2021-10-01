Look inside phenomenal £8.5 million Sussex home with two pools, tennis court, gym, games room and bar

Rat’s Castle is ideally located near Pullborough, West Sussex, with views of the South Downs and set within seven acres of beautiful grounds.

This magnificent country house was built to an unusually high specification, incorporating innovative technology and energy-conserving features to minimise carbon impact without sacrificing home comfort.

There are both indoor and outdoor swimming pools and this huge property cannot fail to impress.

The glittering, symmetrical reception hall features a flowing central staircase that looks up to the second floor with sophisticated lighting to make dinner parties literally sparkle.

All details and photographs from Zoopla.

