This four bed detached house is for sale on Shopwhyke Road, Chichester with Kenton Budd Estate Agents on Zoopla for offers over £795,000.

The house has two bathrooms and two receptions rooms.

It was designed by Miller Hughes Architects and completed in 2019 to a remarkably high standard. It is located approximately one mile from the city centre and offers excellent accommodation over two levels.

On the ground floor, the front door opens to a stunning and spacious reception hall with a feature glass balustraded staircase. A large open plan kitchen/dining/family room with bifold doors is at the rear and opens onto the large raised rear paved terrace with steps down to the main garden. There is also a westerly facing sitting room at the front of the house, along with a large cloakroom.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility lobby. On the first floor the spacious landing leads to four good size bedrooms, an ensuite shower room to bedroom one and a main family bathroom.

All photos from Zoopla.

