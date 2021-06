Best 16 places for breakfast in Chichester area

See inside waterfront Emsworth house on sale for £695k

The kitchen design fits in with the period theme of the home.

It offers a combination of period charm and comfortable contemporary living accommodation.

The dining area boasts southerly views out to the harbour.

The Old Town Hall dates back to 1694 and is in the heart of picturesque Bosham.

It boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home office and great views out to Chichester Harbour.

The property is on sale with Knight Frank and the waterfront home dates back to 1694.