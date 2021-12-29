Five bed detached house for sale in Aldwick Bay. Picture: Zoopla

Take a look inside this £3.6million Arts and Crafts home

This five bed detached house for sale in Aldwick Bay was originally built for the Chairman of Rolls Royce Motors.

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:37 am

Aldwick Hundred is one of the finest examples of an original restored Arts and Crafts home. It was built in the 1920s for the Chairman of Rolls Royce Motors and it exhibits all the qualities that you would associate with this brand. Sitting in its beachside location this house is a true gem on the much acclaimed Aldwick Bay.

Faithful refurbishment has also catered for 21st century living, complete with smart house technology and the addition of a most delightful pool, gym and sauna complex.

It has a desirable beachside location and would make an ideal lock-up and leave second home.

It is on the market with a guide price of £3,600,000 with UK Sotheby's International Realty - Cobham on Zoopla.

1.

Five bed detached house for sale in Aldwick Bay. Picture: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2.

Five bed detached house for sale in Aldwick Bay. Picture: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3.

Five bed detached house for sale in Aldwick Bay. Picture: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4.

Five bed detached house for sale in Aldwick Bay. Picture: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Zoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 5