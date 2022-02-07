These are six colourful flowers that bloom in spring

If you would like to have a blaze of orange, purple or white in your garden ahead of the spring season, then crocuses could be your choice.

However according to the outdoors experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk there are a number of other plants we can expect to flower in February and March, before the official start of spring, this year on Sunday March 20.

They have compiled a list of some of the early bloomers in the gardening stakes - ensuring you could have a colourful display even before spring finally arrives.

A spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “An abundance of colour in the garden does not have to be limited to the warmer months of the year.

“Snowdrops and daffodils are well known for flowering when it is colder and we often see them on country walks in the winter. But there are also others which you can invest in within your garden or outdoor space to provide a truly colourful welcome in February and March.

Here are just six suggestions from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk to help you choose plants which will flower now - although as with all species, follow the growing instructions which come with them for optimum results:

Daffodils: The clue is often in the name and there is a giveaway with one particular type of daffodil called February Gold! Another early flowering variety of this plant is called Rijnveld’s Early Sensation. Both can help bring bright colours to your garden or planter.

Crocus: If you would like to have a blaze of orange, purple or white in your garden ahead of the spring season, then crocuses could be your choice. There are lots of different species and varieties to choose from with this flower not put off by the colder weather.

Cyclamen Coum: is a perennial flower which can flower as early as January in the right conditions and will bloom in February. You can choose from displays which produce white, pink and purple blooms and these plants will thrive early in the year in the right conditions.

Primrose: These well known flowers bloom in March and you can enjoy colours such as pink, yellow, purple and white. It is a perennial and varieties include primula denticular although there are others to choose from.

Sweet Violet: This plant is also known as viola odorata, and flowers in blue, pink and purple. As well as producing a colourful display, it also has a distinctive scent for outdoor lovers to enjoy.