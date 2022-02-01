Isle Vista, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay

This £150k home in Bracklesham Bay was the district’s most viewed property on Zoopla in January

This four bedroom detached bungalow in Bracklesham Bay was the most viewed property in the Chichester district on Zoopla in January.

By James Connaughton
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:03 am

Situated on a corner plot within easy reach of the seafront in Bracklesham Bay, there is potential for further development, subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents.

Accommodation comprises four bedrooms, a reception room, kitchen and bathroom. Outside there is off-street parking and a rear garden.

Isle Vista, in Bracklesham Lane, is for sale by public auction through Auction House London on February 10 at 9.45 am, with a guide price of £150,000. A six-week completion is available, or earlier if required.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

