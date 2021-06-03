Aldwick Hundred, Craigweil Lane, Aldwick

This £3.6m Aldwick seaside home has its own swimming pool, gym and sauna complex and beachside guest house

Originally built in the 1920s for the chairman of Rolls-Royce Motors, Aldwick Hundred is one of the finest examples of an original restored Arts and Crafts home.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:33 pm

The six-bedroom property in Aldwick is an architectural masterpiece in a renowned beachside location which has been refurbished to cater for 21st century living, complete with smart house technology and the addition of a swimming pool, gym and sauna complex – as well as snooker and cinema rooms. Take a look through the photos of Aldwick Hundred below – on the market for £3,600,000 with United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty on Zoopla.

1.

Aldwick Hundred, Craigweil Lane, Aldwick

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

2.

Aldwick Hundred, Craigweil Lane, Aldwick

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

3.

Aldwick Hundred, Craigweil Lane, Aldwick

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

4.

Aldwick Hundred, Craigweil Lane, Aldwick

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 12