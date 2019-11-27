Hugh Bonneville chooses winners of Chichester Christmas window competition

The winners of Chichester BID’s Christmas Window Display Competition have been announced.

Judged by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, nearly 30 retailers entered the competition to ‘showcase their Christmas creativity’. Gillian Keegan, Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Chichester, did not judge as originally planned.

Hugh Bonneville at Katie Loxton - one of the winners of Chichester BID's Christmas Window Display Competition SUS-191127-143858001

A spokesperson for the BID said: “Despite the wet weather, the crowds were out in force to support their city centre last weekend as the Christmas festivities officially kicked off with the illumination of the lighting programme and launch of this year’s Elf Trail. The shops were also looking fabulously festive ready for Chichester BID’s Christmas Window Competition.

“Categories included in the competition were gold, silver gilt, silver and judge’s choice for both medium/large retailers and independents.”

Leading the way for the gold award in the medium/large retailer category was Cancer Research UK with a Victorian inspired display.

The spokesperson added: “There were not one but two gold-winning independent retailers, with Katie Loxton and the newly opened Cherry Vintage showcasing standout windows. In total there were 12 silver gilt winners, 11 of which were independents and one a chain retailer. Some wonderful creativity was seen in all the winners of the silver gilt category, including Hennings Wine and Lucy With Diamonds for the Independents, and L’Occitane in the medium/large retailer category.”

Hugh Bonneville at Cancer Research UK - one of the winners of Chichester BID's Christmas Window Display Competition SUS-191127-143908001

Chichester BID said Hugh was impressed by the combined festive efforts of the independent retailers in Draper’s Yard, giving them the top award for their take on the 12 Days of Christmas.

‘Special mention’ was also given to Between the Lines, which was highly commended for a ‘sparkling display’.

Hugh said: “Thanks and congratulations to all the retailers who took part in the window display competition, making the streets of Chichester buzz with festive cheer. So many shops made an effort and it was wonderful to see such a great variety of imaginative ideas brought to life. What a glorious start to the Christmas season.”

Jeanette Hockley, Chichester BID members service manager, commented: “Thank you so much to Hugh for taking the time to support the huge effort and imagination channeled into the window displays by businesses in Chichester. We hope shoppers and visitors to the city take the time to appreciate and enjoy all the displays as well as the many festivities that will be happening over the next few weeks.”

Hugh Bonneville at Cherry Vintage - one of the winners of Chichester BID's Christmas Window Display Competition SUS-191127-143918001

The public are encouraged to have their say in the people’s choice award. To take part, post a photo on social media of the participating shop you feel has the best festive display by December 13, using the hashtag, #ChiBidXmas.