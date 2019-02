Have you ever wondered what the townhouses in Chichester’ West Pallant look like on the inside?

One of the grand properties in the picturesque city centre street has gone on the market for £1.5m with Stride & Son, which gives us an opportunity to take a peek at the inside of this magnificent Grade II listed home which is believed to date back to Elizabethan times, despite its Georgian façade, and has clearly been brilliantly restored and modernised by the current owners. Take a look through the pictures below...

West Pallant, Chichester Stride & Son Buy a Photo

West Pallant, Chichester Stride & Son Buy a Photo

West Pallant, Chichester Stride & Son Buy a Photo

West Pallant, Chichester Stride & Son Buy a Photo

View more