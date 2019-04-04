Inside the listed townhouse next to Edes House in Chichester’s West Street which has gone on the market

Situated next to Edes House in historic West Street, Oriel Lodge is believed to date back to the 1870s and has

The property has been used as retail and commercial space over the years, and now has planning permission for conversion into a single residential development. Offers are invited in writing for the freehold of Oriel Lodge by midday on Friday, May 3, to Henry Adams estate agents – click here for more information.

Oriel Lodge, West Street, Chichester Henry Adams estate agents Buy a Photo

