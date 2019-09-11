Inspiration behind etc Magazine's cover

Photographer Charleigh Akmenkalns shares the inspiration behind the bridal shoot which we have featured on etc Magazine's September cover.
The idea for this shoot came about after myself, Charleigh Victoria Photography, and my two friends Kiri MUA and Sam Orwell Hair thought it would be great to get together and do a bridal shoot, which we did along with some very talented local suppliers.
It was such a success and was featured on Girl Gets Wed blog.
After that Chichester Guildhall contacted us to ask if we would be interested in doing a styled shoot for them. Of course we jumped at the chance as it’s such a beautiful setting and it’s local.
The day was amazing and resulted in these phenomenal pictures.
Our models were stunning and very patient, the weather was on our side, lavender surrounded the chapel and it all came together gloriously.
We are now on the lookout for our next location and hoping for somewhere equally as stunning.
To view all the images from the shoot click here
Photography
Charleigh Victoria Photography
charleighvictoriaphotography.com
facebook.com/charleighvictoriaphotography
instagram.com/charleighvictoriaphotography
Videographer
Luke David Phillips
instagram.com/lukedavidphillips
Bridal Hair
Sam Orwell
samorwellbridalhair.co.uk
facebook.com/SamOrwellBridalHair/
instagram.com/samorwellhair/
Make Up
Kiri MUA
kirimua.co.uk
facebook.com/kirimua
instagram.com/kiri_mua
Cakes
Jen at Crafted Cakes and Bakes
craftedcakesandbakes.co.uk
facebook.com/craftedcakesandbakes
instagram.com/craftedcakesandbakes
Paper Flowers
Clare at Petal and Bird
petalandbird.co.uk
facebook.com/petalandbird
instagram.com/petalandbird
Bespoke Hats and Headpiece
Isabella at Isabella Josie Millinery
isabellajosie.com
facebook.com/IsabellaJosie
instagram.com/isabellajosiemillinery
Dresses
Bijou Bridal Boutique
bijoubridal.co.uk
facebook.com/bijoubridalboutique
instagram.com/bijouboutique12
Special Occasion Hire
Hollie at Love from Hollie
instagram.com/lovefromhollie
Props & Styling
Colour Pop
colourpopoccasions.com
instagram.com/wearecolourpop
Wedding Stationery
The Amyverse
theamyverse.com
instagram.com/amyverse
facebook.com/theamyverse
Organic Natural dyed ribbons
Laik Style
laikstyle.co.uk
https://instagram.com/laikstyle
Venue
The Guildhall
instagram.com/chichesterguildhall/
facebook.com/ChichesterGuildhall/
novium.org
Model
Summer Michelle Terry
instagram.com/summermichelleterry/
