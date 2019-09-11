Inspiration behind etc Magazine's cover

Photographer Charleigh Akmenkalns shares the inspiration behind the bridal shoot which we have featured on etc Magazine's September cover.

The idea for this shoot came about after myself, Charleigh Victoria Photography, and my two friends Kiri MUA and Sam Orwell Hair thought it would be great to get together and do a bridal shoot, which we did along with some very talented local suppliers.

It was such a success and was featured on Girl Gets Wed blog.

After that Chichester Guildhall contacted us to ask if we would be interested in doing a styled shoot for them. Of course we jumped at the chance as it’s such a beautiful setting and it’s local.

The day was amazing and resulted in these phenomenal pictures.

Our models were stunning and very patient, the weather was on our side, lavender surrounded the chapel and it all came together gloriously.

We are now on the lookout for our next location and hoping for somewhere equally as stunning.

To view all the images from the shoot click here

Photography

Charleigh Victoria Photography

charleighvictoriaphotography.com

facebook.com/charleighvictoriaphotography

instagram.com/charleighvictoriaphotography

Videographer

Luke David Phillips

instagram.com/lukedavidphillips

Bridal Hair

Sam Orwell

samorwellbridalhair.co.uk

facebook.com/SamOrwellBridalHair/

instagram.com/samorwellhair/

Make Up

Kiri MUA

kirimua.co.uk

facebook.com/kirimua

instagram.com/kiri_mua

Cakes

Jen at Crafted Cakes and Bakes

craftedcakesandbakes.co.uk

facebook.com/craftedcakesandbakes

instagram.com/craftedcakesandbakes

Paper Flowers

Clare at Petal and Bird

petalandbird.co.uk

facebook.com/petalandbird

instagram.com/petalandbird

Bespoke Hats and Headpiece

Isabella at Isabella Josie Millinery

isabellajosie.com

facebook.com/IsabellaJosie

instagram.com/isabellajosiemillinery

Dresses

Bijou Bridal Boutique

bijoubridal.co.uk

facebook.com/bijoubridalboutique

instagram.com/bijouboutique12

Special Occasion Hire

Hollie at Love from Hollie

instagram.com/lovefromhollie

Props & Styling

Colour Pop

colourpopoccasions.com

instagram.com/wearecolourpop

Wedding Stationery

The Amyverse

theamyverse.com

instagram.com/amyverse

facebook.com/theamyverse

Organic Natural dyed ribbons

Laik Style

laikstyle.co.uk

https://instagram.com/laikstyle

Venue

The Guildhall

instagram.com/chichesterguildhall/

facebook.com/ChichesterGuildhall/

novium.org

Model

Summer Michelle Terry

instagram.com/summermichelleterry/

