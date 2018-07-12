Jetpack successfully completes its first ever European flight at Festival of Speed

The world’s most advanced jetpack, the JB11, successfully completed its first ever European flight debut this morning at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard.

Flown by expert pilot, David Mayman, the JB11 flew into the Goodwood history books as the first ever jetpack to fly up the estate’s iconic Hillclimb.

The Festival is the first time anyone in Europe and the UK has seen the JB11 in action, and there are still lots of opportunities for visitors to see it flying, as it will be making flights on all four days.

Tracey Greaves, Chief Commercial Officer of Goodwood Festival of Speed, said: “It was such a fantastic sight to see David take to the skies with the JB11 on the Goodwood Hillclimb. This jetpack is such an incredible feat of engineering and it delighted the crowds to see it fly for the first time in Europe at the Festival of Speed.”

Capable of topping 200mph at heights of more than 10,000 feet, the latest personal flying machine from South Californian company,JetPack Aviation, weighs just 50kg and straps to the back of the pilot, who can take off at the push of a button thanks to its world-first VTOL (vertically take-off and landing) system.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted JPA certification of its JetPack in early 2018, making it the first company globally to achieve such certification.

Festival-goers can also get up close to a jetpack by visiting JetPack Aviation’s display inside the FoS Future Lab exhibition at the iconic show.

FOS Future Lab is open to the public throughout the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs until Sunday 15 July 2018, 7am –7pm each day.

This year's Festival of Speed is celebrating its 25th anniversary and runs from Thursday, July 12 until Sunday, July 15.