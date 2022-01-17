The Walpole is the official sector body for UK luxury and announced Jonathan Russell, CEO at Cowdray, as one of the top 50 people in ‘The Walpole Power List’ 2022. The power list ‘recognises inspirational individuals who despite enormous challenges throughout the past two years have continued to steer the luxury sector to success’. READ MORE: Sussex hotel announces sudden closure Russell, who looks after the estate based in Easebourne, was named in the ‘future proofers’ category for ‘being a guardian of brand legacy, future proofing his business with sustainable initiatives.’ Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole said: “As we emerge from another challenging year, but one that our members have weathered with creativity and great stamina, it is a complete joy to recognise the talent of the people working tirelessly to further British luxury, applying their ingenuity, entrepreneurship and sheer graft to making the sector better, more beautiful, more resilient and even more alluring to an affluent, discerning customer”