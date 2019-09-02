A leading family-run retail and wholesale supplier of high-class fresh produce has celebrated its 100th year in business by laying down plans for a bright future.

Munneries in East Wittering began trading in 1919, in the wake of the First World War and in the same year as British Airways, Bentley Motors and The Hilton Group.

Cyril Munnery after winning a banana presentation competition

What began as a small shop and hand cart has grown to a leading business supplier for caterers and food producers, known for consistently high standards of quality and service thanks to its commitment to not just meet, but exceed customer expectations.

Now a recent LEADER Grant from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development has seen a range of impressive developments – just in time to mark the business’s centenary year.

Over the past six months, Munneries has renovated and extended its premises to incorporate larger cold storage facilities, increased the air-conditioned picking and packing area, extended ambient storage, and created new office accommodation.

The company has also introduced an enhanced state-of-the-art computer system, which has allowed it to further improve and streamline its operations and sales invoicing processes.

The current team outside Munneries

While to cope with increased demand, the floristry department has received a complete refit, incorporating a superb new, bespoke, preparation area.

In addition, Munneries has a modern fleet of refrigerated vehicles which ensures its clients receive their orders in optimum condition and on-time.

The new developments are a world away from the early years when “Munnery’ & Son” as it was then known, operated from a small shop on the opposite side of Shore Road from where the current premises are located.

Amelia Munnery and her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Rene, ran the business from the shop and a small cart which served Bracklesham. Sam’s son, Cyril, subsequently joined the business and ran it with his wife Susan until 1996 when the current owners, John and Julie Barker-Muzzell took over. Their son, Peter, joined the business in 2011.

The latest improvements are an impressive new addition to the business. However, Munneries insists its greatest asset is its workforce with their vast experience in the industry and genuine passion for quality food.

Indeed, the produce buyers at Munneries have over 64 years of experience between them, enabling them to buy the highest quality, freshest Class 1 produce several times a week to provide their customers with the very best.

Meanwhile, the company's manager, John Marsh, is a qualified chef who was built up excellent relationships with a broad portfolio of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, colleges, public houses, golf courses, shops, and nursing homes.

Although it has grown, the business has stayed close to its roots and supplies local produce wherever possible. It has strong links to many local growers who supply salad produce, vegetables, potatoes, wild mushrooms, and in the summer, soft fruits.

Munneries also buys direct - extremely useful in respect of the company's exotic fruit department - as well as for a wide range of wild mushrooms and fancy lettuce.

It means Munneries can offer its customers an extremely diverse and comprehensive range, and is one reason why some of the leading businesses in the area – rely on it.

While the business has an up to date range of certificates – including SALSA, BS EN ISO9001:2015 accreditation and ‘Buy with Confidence’ from West Sussex Trading Standards – to confirm its high standards.

Through its wholesale and retail businesses, Munneries serves everyone from leading restaurants through to the young family and is now looking ahead to the next major milestone.

For more information and to find out how Munneries could boost your business, call 01243 672722 and visit www.munneries.co.uk.