New restaurant in the pipeline for Chichester city centre

Plans have been submitted with a view to bring in a new restaurant to Chichester's city centre.

The application for a change of use (19/01323/FUL) has been made at vacant 72-73 South Street — formally used by technology store Solutions Inc, which closed in February. However, the site is currently being temporarily used as a pop-up art gallery. Read more here.

In the design and access statement, submitted by Genesis Town Planning on behalf of the unnamed applicant, the proposal for change of use to a restaurant/drinking establishment 'would make the best use' of the existing unit on 'one of the main shopping streets within Chichester'.

It added: "This application relates to a change of use only and does not seek changes to the fabric of the building. The number of vacant units has steadily risen within the city centre to a level which is detrimental to the character of the conservation area, having a serious impact on the vitality of the city centre.

"A flexible A3/A4 use offers a complimentary use to the main shopping uses and promotes the vitality and viability of the main shopping centre of Chichester within this primary shopping frontage area.

"It is suggested that hours of opening until 11.30pm on weeknights and Saturdays and until 10.30pm on Sundays would be reasonable and in line with other A3 and A4 uses permitted in the vicinity, whilst respecting amenities of any nearby residential occupiers."

Comments can be made on the application until Thursday, June 20.

