Ignite at Nymans. Picture by @Sony Music

Ignite: See pictures of brand new Sussex light trail experience opening February 2022

A garden in the heart of the Sussex countryside will provide the atmospheric setting for a spectacular new after-dark experience during February half term.

By Juliet Mead
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:39 am

Nymans, the National Trust property near Haywards Heath, will play host to a brand new light traiI from February 11 until March 6.

Set against a gloriously romantic backdrop, Nymans is a garden made for garden lovers, a place where creativity has flourished and quirkiness is celebrated.

So, it’s no surprise that the cherished grounds will play host to Ignite’s new light trail, enabling visitors to wander between flickering flames and majestic trees, as lights dance from one space to another.

The new after dark adventure has been specially designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now at the Nymans website

1.

Ignite at Nymans. Picture by @Sony Music

Photo Sales

2.

Ignite at Nymans. Picture by @Sony Music

Photo Sales

3.

Ignite at Nymans. Picture by @Sony Music

Photo Sales

4.

Ignite at Nymans. Picture by Andrew Ogilvy Photogrpahy

Photo Sales
SussexNational TrustHaywards Heath
Next Page
Page 1 of 2