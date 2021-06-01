Your Top Pet is revealed

Owners Fiona and Paul submitted a video of Tara playing a fish-themed game on an iPad.

Fiona, who lives in Chichester, said: “She’s a two-year-old rescue cat who we adopted a week before Christmas last year from the cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre in Sidlesham.

“Her owners had too many cats to care for and couldn’t look after her. With her previous owners she had some kittens, including one called Abby Tabby who we have adopted.”

Our Top Pet shortlist

The pair said Tara had kittens so early on in her life that she didn’t get a chance to be a kitten – but Fiona and Paul now spoil her with toys so she can be a kitten again.

Paul said: “She lives in a play zone for cats here!”

The pair, who have won a Pets at Home voucher worth £50, said they will spend their prize on toys for their beloved pets.

“We’ll get some more stuff to spoil them with,” Paul said.

Tara is the winner of the Observer Top Pet competition

Tara came first in the Top Pet competition with 30 per cent of the vote. In second place was bulldog Betsy followed by puppy Walter.