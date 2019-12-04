Pick the perfect gift for your loved ones at Petworth hamper shop

Artisan food brand The Hungry Guest has opened a pop-up hamper shop on Petworth High Street, selling festive gifts perfect for Christmas.

The shop is bursting with gourmet hampers, filled with local produce and seasonal treats, including jams, chutneys, cheeses, cakes, wine, meat and chocolates.

The Pop-Up Hamper Shop on High Street, Petworth

Its offerings include the Best of Sussex Christmas Hamper filled with local goodies, a Cheese Heaven Hamper for cheese connoisseurs and a Yuletide Hamper for a real festive feel.

For a real taste of luxury, the Nyetimber and Truffles Hamper includes sparkling wine from the Nyetimber Estate paired with Noble and Stace Chocolates made in Easebourne using local Blackdown Gin.

And the Petworth Pantry Hamper contains delicious Hungry Guest classics from Orange Marmalade, and Honey and Mustard Dressing, to Tomato and Chilli Jam and Carrot and Cardamom Jam.

There are also vegan and gluten-free packages, all filled with luxury goods from The Hungry Guest and its suppliers.

Yuletide Hamper from The Hungry Guest

As well as dozens of pre-made hampers on offer, there is also an option to build your own for that bespoke and personal feel.

Last year’s hampers sold from The Hungry Guest’s food shop were such a success, that this year it has opened a dedicated pop-up store just around the corner.

The pop-up hamper store and the food shop on Middle Street will be open during Petworth’s magical Christmas light switch on, which takes place this Saturday (December 7).

And the Hungry Guest Cafe on Lombard Street will be serving hot chocolate, mince pies, brownies, and gingerbread men on the night.

Nyetimber and Truffles Hamper brings some indulgence

The Petworth company is also taking orders for Christmas meat and all the trimmings from its butchery in Saddler’s Row, with last orders by December 14.

The Hungry Guest’s four outlets in Petworth will cater for all your Christmas needs, whether you’re looking for a festive feast or the perfect gift for a loved one.

Visit The Hungry Guest Pop-Up Hamper Shop on High Street, Petworth, where the friendly team will assist customers with finding the perfect present for their loved ones, or you can order a hamper online at: shop.thehungryguest.com