Plans for late night venue in Chichester 'a long time coming'

Plans have been formally submitted for a late-night music and performance venue in Chichester.

The application outlines plans for a change of use of Feather and Black on Terminus Road to a venue with live shows, music performances, celebrity acts, food, and drinks.

A 3D artist's impression of the venue.

Speaking to the Observer last month, the pair behind the plan, Kieran Stanley and Dominic Hawkins, said the plans would bring a major boost of employment in the city and that the aim was to bring a number of 'big names' to Chichester.

The 3,500-capacity venue would open at 12pm and shut at 3am Monday to Sunday.

Comments in support of the application double the total of objections 20 to eight.

A support comment from Dawn Gracie from Birdham who said: "This has been a long time coming and as a local event and show producer, I have become frustrated with the lack of spaces to hire for productions in Chichester.

"I have been waiting for the opportunity to use a space that has quality lighting, sound and space for larger scale shows and support this planning application fully.

"This has so much to offer local performers, groups and of course our visiting student population — this is just the sort of boost the city needs to attract much needed visitors to support our economy and reputation."

Some residents, however, have raised concerns about an increase in noise in the area.

Graham Langridge objected and said there would be a 'significant increase in noise and public disturbance' if the plans went ahead.

In part of his objection letter, the John Rennie Road resident said: "I also want to object on the grounds that the proposed use of the site is contrary to the unique character of Chichester as a city.

"Residents have a wide option of venues for events such as those being proposed including Portsmouth, Brighton, and Southampton."

Mr Langridge said the other cities were 'in easy travelling distance'.

He added: "Chichester has excellent cultural facilities of a different type, and does not need to cater for every taste."

Part of the application mentions a free bus service bringing punters from Portsmouth, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Worthing on standard nights. On 'special nights' the service wo;; be expanded to cover Southampton and Brighton.

A determination deadline for the plans has been set for June 24.

For more information, see the planning application here: 19/00919/FUL

