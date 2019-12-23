See what Bishop of Chichester has to say as he delivers Christmas message

Bishop of Chichester Martin Warner has today posted his annual Christmas message in a YouTube video.

In his message he says that the focus of Christmas is the gift of ‘peace on earth and the gift of goodwill for all people’.

He said: “What we are doing is seeking to build our home and family, seeking to build our society and community, seeking to build our church and congregation.

“My hope and prayer is that our Christmas celebrations will also bring us the gift of peace and of goodwill for all people, gifts that Christ bequeaths to us and asks us to share in the world today.”