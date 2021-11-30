The first of four late-night shopping events is taking place on Thursday, December 2 followed by further late-night shopping events on December 9, 16 and 23.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy the extended opening hours of the shops as well as some great entertainment.

This includes a performance from Arabesque School of Performing Arts in North Street at 4.30pm, Chichester Free School choir will be performing at The Cross at 4.30pm, Spotty Dotty Bubbles will be in city centre from 4pm to 7pm, a brass band will be in North Street from 4pm to 7pm, Saddlers Horsebox bar and Taco Box will both be in East Street from 4pm to 7pm and there will be a Michaelmas Concert at Chichester Cathedral at 7pm.

Chichester's late night shopping events return. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-201018008

Visitors will be able to park for free at Avenue de Chartres after 4pm.

Chichester District Council said visitors will be able to select two hours and get a third free in most council-owned car parks across the district during December when using the MiPermit app: www.chichester.gov.uk/mipermit. There will also be free parking every weekend in December in the Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester.

There’s lots happening in Midhurst on Friday, December 3, where a spectacular Christmas street party is taking place from 5pm until 8pm in the Old Town in Market Square. The craft market in the Old Library on Knockhundred Row is the perfect opportunity to buy unique presents for loved ones.

In Petworth, Father Christmas will also be making an appearance at Leconfield Hall from midday for the Petworth Christmas event on Saturday, December 4. More than 40 stallholders will be selling gifts in the market square from 11am and shoppers can catch Christmas movies, take part in the Scouts tombola, and enjoy the live window displays until 7pm.

Live music will add to the festive atmosphere while children visit Father Christmas in The Upholsterer on North Street, which is run by elves from Grace Church.

The Observer has teamed up with Chichester District Council and V2 radio to encourage shoppers back onto the high street with the Support Local Christmas campaign.

As part of the campaign, businesses can apply for a free marketing pack (www.chichester.gov.uk/christmasbusinesspack), which includes details on how to access printed gift tags and recycled wrapping paper, beautifully tailored to each area, to give away to customers with every purchase.

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “Tradition is really important to us and it’s what makes our city and towns so special. But, as a council, we are also embracing innovative ideas to encourage shoppers back to our high streets after what has been a very difficult time for businesses during the pandemic.

“Customers can make the most of our social media campaign to really shout about the wonderful products they buy in our fantastic high streets in Midhurst, Petworth, Chichester, East Wittering and Selsey this weekend, and throughout December, using the hashtags:

#LoveFromChichester

#LoveFromEastWittering

#LoveFromMidhurst

#LoveFromPetworth

#LoveFromSelsey

#LoveFromChichesterDistrict

“We’d love to see pictures of presents people have wrapped using the illustrated gift tags and wrapping, specially-tailored for each area.”

You can find out more about the campaign, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas