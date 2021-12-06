New Look confirms opening date for Chichester store
The opening date of Chichester's New Look store has now been revealed and there's not long to wait.
New Look's new store is set to open at 10am next Wednesday (December 15).
A poster in the window of the retailer's new building, The Corn Exchange in East Street, reads: "Chichester, we're excited to welcome you to our new store on Wednesday, December 15 10am."
After closing its previous East Street store in October, the fashion retailer hinted at a return with a poster that said: "Chichester, this isn't goodbye... It's see you soon."
New Look has now been granted planning permission for the signage at The Corn Exchange, the former home of Next, while fashion outlet Cruise and sports retailer Sports Direct announced that they are moving into New Look's old site in East Street next year.