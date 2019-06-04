Stansted Garden Show turns 25: All you need to know about this weekend's event

The 25th Garden Show at Stansted Park takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It’s billed as the perfect event to find all you need to make your garden and home grow.

The Stansted Garden Show promises something for everyone

Organisers say it’s a great opportunity to explore what’s on the doorstep; source new talent, designers and artisans. Browse affordable and handpicked companies showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts and then treat your taste buds to tempting foods and wines.

It’s also a good opportunity to learn about gardening - pick up top tips from horticultural experts to solve those frustrating problems – they know what they are doing. As ever the specialist plantsmen will bring their knowledge and an abundance of beautiful plants and, along with The Gardening Doctors, Val and Steve Bradley, they will be working hard to solve any gardening dilemmas.

There’s a great chance to get your garden into shape and with environmentalist Jules and Lance on hand again, ‘Always Room To Grow’ you can be sure that any garden will grow with their advice and garden ailments resolved in as friendly a way as possible.

By popular request the daily talks on the environment, garden and country matters return for a second year including daily walks and talks with Steve Taylor from ‘The Medicine Garden’.

On ‘Friday there’s ‘Standing Up For Trees with The Woodland Trust and ‘Wanda Walks’ with Louise Robinson. On Saturday it’s ‘Gardening for Butterflies’ with Dr Ian Bedford, and on Sunday, Ben Cross with ‘British Flowers Rock’.

They welcome back for his seventh show Ray Hunt who, with his unique flair, will be building a garden in aid of CancerWise, and don’t miss the Emsworth Afternoon Flower Club’s Flower Festival: ‘Floral Feast’’, in aid of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

It’s not all about gardening, with ongoing and varied artisan demonstrations to persuade you to be creative when you get home. The busy ‘Studio Shop Marquee’ and The Open Studio workshops will return with talented artists and artisans ready and willing to share their expertise; jewellery design, water colour painting, photography, felt making, forging, pottery and much more.

Daily barbecue demonstrations arranged by Stansted Farm Shop & The Big Green Egg will be joined on Saturday by a butchery demonstration with Arun Meats, ‘A Cut Above The Rest’.

There is plenty to engage your children and the whole family: watch children play in the beautiful parklands and they can get crafting and learn to juggle, have their faces painted, get lost in the maze, ride the model railway or play in the fairground.

Everyone can have a go at the Target Zone Archery range. Enjoy Stansted’s lovely parklands, explore the house, chapel and arboretum or watch Huxley Birds of Prey soar through the skies.

The show has grown over the years but the original concept hasn’t changed – an opportunity to source an innovative range of items for the house, garden and oneself. More than 350 stands will be bursting with quality and stylish wares. A chance to rejuvenate your home and make you and your life feel much better.

* Adults £10. Concessions £8. Child £3 (4 years & under free). Family £24 (2A + 4C).

Pre-Book ONLY Friday 10am - 12pm or £15 on the gate

Groups £7 (20+ visitors)

Tours of Stansted House (1pm-4pm) £5 www.stanstedpark.co.uk (normally £10)

No dogs please except those to assist.

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire PO9 6DX