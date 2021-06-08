11 great places to stay in the Chichester district

We asked tourism body The Great Sussex Way to put together a list of great places to stay in the district.
1. Little London Mews
In the heart of historic Chichester, this elegant, warm and welcoming townhouse is a simple walk to many of the cosmopolitan and cultural delights on offer here. Sleeping up to four guests comfortably, this is the perfect location for couples or families wanting to explore the city’s culture and heritage, or take in some of the fantastic events for which the area is know.
2. 4 Canon Lane
4 Canon Lane guesthouse is a beautifully restored a former archdeaconry, situated in the historic Cathedral Close for an authentic historic city experience. It’s the perfect location for taking in the city’s wealth of culture, enjoying the culinary delights on offer and exploring further afield.
3. Cowdray Holiday Lodges
Nestled behind Benbow Pond, just outside Midhurst, are four luxury holiday cottages with an extensive range of outdoor pursuits and leisure activities on the doorstep, along with a myriad of footpaths. Perfect for couples and families, the Cottages lend themselves to a long weekend away, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, or a longer stay and the opportunity to explore more of the Estate and what the South Downs has to offer.
4. Goodwood Hotel
Offering the perfect balance of seasonal dining, stylish rooms and Goodwood heritage, serviced with welcoming, intuitive manners. With its stunning surroundings on the edge of the South Downs National Park, The Goodwood Hotel is the very essence of British charm offering sumptuous guest rooms exuding the sort of character, charm and striking period style that help provide a getaway to remember.