12 great places to stay in the Chichester district

3. Cowdray Holiday Lodges

Nestled behind Benbow Pond, just outside Midhurst, are four luxury holiday cottages with an extensive range of outdoor pursuits and leisure activities on the doorstep, along with a myriad of footpaths. Perfect for couples and families, the Cottages lend themselves to a long weekend away, allowing guests to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, or a longer stay and the opportunity to explore more of the Estate and what the South Downs has to offer.