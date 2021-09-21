The increase in holiday-makers choosing to stay local has had a ‘massive’ impact on Bunn Leisure in Selsey, which recently completed £14 million worth of renovations.

Danny Kaye, UK resorts director at Bunn Leisure, said: “We’re probably around 200 per cent up on every activity at the park, every facet of the business."

“The touring field, this year, has been full all year.”

West Sands Holiday Park at Bunn Leisure. Picture by Steve Robards

The park is open to tourists looking to spend a few nights away and holiday-home owners who can spend up to ten months a year on site.

Mr Kaye said the rise in popularity of staycations has been ‘a real benefit‘ to owners renting out their homes, adding: "They’ve derived huge income from the uplift of people wanting to come and staycation.”

The 300-acre holiday resort has been transformed by Cove UK’s investment, adding a ‘state of the art’ entertainment complex, a Riviera-style swimming pool and a new waterfront development to its facilities. The parks offer a range of activities to visitors including: several arcades, pottery, 20-foot soft play zones and a choice of evening entertainment.

“The most appealing thing about Bunn Leisure is that it’s got something for everybody.” Mr Kaye said.

Danny Kaye, UK resorts director at Bunn Leisure. Picture by Steve Robards

“You can opt-in and opt-out of the entertainment, have a lively night one night and a quiet night the next or you can go full-on onto surfing machines, paddleboards out in the sea, jet-skis, a variety of restaurants and menus to choose from.”

Despite foreign travel opening up again, the staycation trend is expected to continue into next year. With further investment into Bunn Leisure's facilities planned for 2022, Selsey could be set to become a popular tourist hotspot.