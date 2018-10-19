Stunning Itchenor home with an indoor cinema, exercise pool, annexe and views over open fields and farmland

An intriguing and entirely private one-off property a stone’s throw from Chichester Harbour offers an essence of Asia, loads of space and the luxuries that make life very much worth living.

Meticulously designed and maintained, Long Lea is a 9,000 square foot family home in the heart of exclusive Itchenor and comes complete with elegant palm trees, an indoor cinema and a jet-powered indoor exercise pool.

Vendor Dylan Morgan, who has lived in the area since childhood along with his wife and family, said Long Lea was originally designed a decade ago by renowned architect; Neil Holland.

As the house was put on the market brand new, Dylan and his wife Jo were able to refit it entirely to their own remit.

Dylan said: “It has the benefit of its own self-contained annex, drive and vegetable garden, so my late father-in-law was able to be self-sufficient, with his own living area, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.”

He said the house also ticks a multitude of boxes for the rest of the family: “It’s very spacious and south-facing, with lots of sun in the evening, and of course it’s very quiet and private, overlooking open fields and farmland.

“I’m a big wine collector, so there are two cellars in the house, and cooking is a big part of our lives, so we have a lovely, big, open-style family kitchen and living area.”

Long Lea also boasts an indoor lap pool and gym, in addition to a garden recently landscaped by local garden designer Andy Steadman, which incorporates a Victorian-style greenhouse and a large garden studio/office.

Dylan said the family is moving partly because of the sad loss of his father-in-law and also because their ‘forever house’ came up for sale earlier than expected, but they are definitely remaining in the area.

He said: “The house is perfect for a family or anyone who would love to entertain and escape London for the joys of the great outdoors and sport – and who would enjoy being part of the thriving community in Itchenor.

“The village is very family-oriented and we are very much ‘outside’ kind of people.

“We enjoying being so close to Chichester harbour, where we can launch kayaks with the girls, look for seals, swim, paddle board or take the boat out and go fly fishing for sea bass in the harbour.”

Dylan said the family often walks or cycles down to the Ship Inn or the Quarter Deck café within the village, both of which welcome dogs.

“The village also has, of course, Itchenor Sailing Club and, a short cycle ride away through fields, down the Saltern’s Way cycle path, is nearby Birdham pool, Chichester Marina and West Wittering beach.”

Dylan said he would miss the wine cellars, and, above, all, ‘the wonderful sunsets, peace and privacy, as well as the sense of space’.

“We have so many happy memories of entertaining family and friends inside and outside, with all the doors at the back of the house open onto the patio and garden on a sunny afternoon and evening.

“We truly hope others will enjoy living here as much as we have.”

