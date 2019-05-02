Take a look around Bultin's new swimming pool complex
Butlin’s Bognor Regis has officially opened its new £40 million swimming pool complex Splash.
The new site boasts the world’s first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses), river rapids, and eight racer sliders.
1. Changing rooms
Split into three sections with changing rooms and lockers big enough for a family of four
other
2. The pool
Which includes a wave machine and area suitable for toddlers
other
3. Helter Skelter slide
The worlds first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses)
other
4. The lido
Where you can swim or take a seat by the pool
other
View more