C64 the second coming is here, all pre-installed games for new mini version revealed

The day has finally come... the second coming... retro gamers rejoice the Commodore 64 is getting in on the mini reproduction craze and it’s out next month!

The world’s all-time best-selling Home Computer will go back on sale from 29 March in the shape of the C64 Mini following on from hugely successful re-releases of the likes of Nintendo NES and SNES and the Sega Megadrive.

The C64 will be a fully functional home computer and comes with the classic joystick and 64 fully licensed classic games.

It will connect directly to any modern TV via HDMI and is half the size of the 80’s original.

The C64 Mini will feature two USB ports for the joystick and a keyboard.

Launched in 1982, the C64 home computer went on to dominate the home computer scene throughout the 1980s. Millions of units were sold across the world - estimated at around 17 million in total - and have a special place in the hearts of its former owners who will be shedding a nostalgic tear of joy at the news.

Now, 35 years on, it is back as the reimagined with the 64 classic pre-installed games such as California Games, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, Paradroid and Impossible Mission.

Also included is the classic puzzler Boulder Dash.

Stephan Berendsen, President of BBG Entertainment GmbH said: “Retro Games and BBG brought back together what has always belonged dating back to 1984 - the C64 and Boulder Dash.”

Most of the games on the C64 were rated over 90% by leading publications of the day, with many winning coveted awards. From sports to shooters, platforms to puzzles, there is a plethora of titles to keep the most discerning retro enthusiast happy and many of which formed the cornerstone of gaming for their various genres.

“We are delighted to bring to retail The C64 Mini and let both original fans of the machine, and all-new generations of games players discover this amazing system, as well as maybe even have a go at programming it for themselves”, said Paul Andrews, Retro Games’ MD.

For more info visit www.thec64.com