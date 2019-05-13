The 9 most popular homes for sale in Chichester at the moment, according to Zoopla

The online real estate company have revealed the nine most viewed houses over the last 30 days across our city.

Zoopla spokesperson Annabel Dixon said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” See inside the £1.5m townhouse in Chichester’s West Pallant.

1. The Avenue, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 This 5 bed detached home is situated in a highly desirable tree lined road and offers bespoke concepts and designs. It is on the market for 2,000,000. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Kidd Road, Chichester PO19 This 3/4 bedroom detached home offers adaptable accommodation with a garage conversion offering an additional room and a conservatory. It is on the market for 339,000. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 This 3 bed semi-detached house is on for offers over 300,000 and is marketed as a perfect place for first time buyers and investors. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Victoria Road, Chichester PO19 The 3 bed end of terrace is full of character and deceptively spacious with lots of the original features still in place. It is marketed for 350,000. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more