No Caption ABCDE

The 9 most popular homes for sale in Chichester at the moment, according to Zoopla

The online real estate company have revealed the nine most viewed houses over the last 30 days across our city.

Zoopla spokesperson Annabel Dixon said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” See inside the £1.5m townhouse in Chichester’s West Pallant.

This 5 bed detached home is situated in a highly desirable tree lined road and offers bespoke concepts and designs. It is on the market for 2,000,000.

1. The Avenue, Chichester, West Sussex PO19

This 5 bed detached home is situated in a highly desirable tree lined road and offers bespoke concepts and designs. It is on the market for 2,000,000.
Zoopla
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This 3/4 bedroom detached home offers adaptable accommodation with a garage conversion offering an additional room and a conservatory. It is on the market for 339,000.

2. Kidd Road, Chichester PO19

This 3/4 bedroom detached home offers adaptable accommodation with a garage conversion offering an additional room and a conservatory. It is on the market for 339,000.
Zoopla
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This 3 bed semi-detached house is on for offers over 300,000 and is marketed as a perfect place for first time buyers and investors.

3. Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19

This 3 bed semi-detached house is on for offers over 300,000 and is marketed as a perfect place for first time buyers and investors.
Zoopla
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The 3 bed end of terrace is full of character and deceptively spacious with lots of the original features still in place. It is marketed for 350,000.

4. Victoria Road, Chichester PO19

The 3 bed end of terrace is full of character and deceptively spacious with lots of the original features still in place. It is marketed for 350,000.
Zoopla
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3