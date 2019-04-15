The Witterings among 'best places to live' in the South East

The Witterings has been listed as one the best places to live in the South East by the Sunday Times.

The seaside settlements, well-known for their sandy beaches, appears in the Sunday Times' Best Places to Live Guide for 2019.

In the listing, the 'twin villages' of East and West Wittering are praised for their 'laid back' feel where 'the obsession with watersports and love of beach life sit against the backdrop of Chichester Harbour'.

House prices for the Witterings are listed by the Times as £227,560 or £745 pcm for a starter home, £347,780 or £1,030 pcm for a 'mid-market' house and around £624,800 or £1,330 pcm for a 'top of the range' home.

The top place to live in the South East is Petworth, according to this year's list, which is commended for it's 'immaculate selection of historic houses, South Downs countryside and improving town centre, with special recognition for its community spirit and Petworth Festival.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor said: "Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health. "Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

"This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one."

The overall winner of the Times' list this year was Sailsbury.