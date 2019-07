These are the takeaways in Chichester that have been given a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1. Domino's Pizza Unit R5, Chichester Gate, Chichester, PO19 8EL. Rated 5 on 18-Jul-2017.

2. Selsey Chinese Takeaway 2 New Parade, High Street, Selsey Chichester, PO20 0QA. Rated 5 on 29-Mar-2018.

3. The Food Hut West Sands Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Selsey, Chichester, PO20 9BH. Rated 5 on 1-Mar-2019.

4. The Pizza Kebab House West Sands Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Selsey, Chichester, PO20 9BH. Rated 5 on 9-May-2017.

