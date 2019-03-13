This 11-bedroom B&B property with a Victorian cottage and converted dairy barn could be yours

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own bed and breakfast, Lockgate Cottage and Dairy might just present the chance of a lifetime.

Situated close to the seafront on the Manhood Peninsula, this 11-bedroom property includes the main cottage and a converted dairy barn, and there is also planning permission to expand the existing bed and breakfast with a new seven-bedroom building. Take a look through the gallery of pictures below – or click here for the full details.

