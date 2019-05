A former executive chef at The Ritz, Giles Thompson was demonstrating the best of Sussex produce at the Goodwood Festival of Food and Racing - alongside other top chefs.

Giles, now owner and executive chef of The Earl of March at Lavant made the most of Runcton Asparagus, Nutbourne heritage tomatoes - not to mention the first of the wild sea trout from Something Fishy in the Witterings.