Top tips for living zero waste

Seaford's Zero Waste Maman Claire Sumners shares her 12 tips to ditching single-use disposables and making a commitment to living zero waste.

Creating less waste means a reduced footprint on what gets taken to landfill from our homes.

Some tips

With everything we buy, the waste it creates has to go somewhere even when it’s recycled.



1. Commit to eating less meat. Meatless Mondays are a start. When you do buy meat choose a butcher rather than supermarket and take your own container.

2. Pledge to stop buying plastic bottled drinks, condiments and sauces. Glass can be recycled infinitely where as plastic has a recycling life.

3. Strive to switch out one disposable item every month throughout the year, for example swap plastic boxed washing capsules for cardboard box powder, tissue pouches for a

handkerchief.

4. Make your own cleaning products. I make all of mine and all I need to do is is white vinegar, water, borax, bicarb of soda, an essential oil like sustainably produced tea tree oil

and citrus peelings. No more chemicals and bottles to recycle.

5. Only buy takeaway hot drinks with a reusable cup, and if you can by your cup from a charity that is trying to make a difference to the planet like Marine Conservation Society,

2 minute Beach Clean, Surfers Against Sewage.

6. Take part in a litter pick or beach clean. My beach cleans run in Seaford on the first Sunday of every month at 10am (email: plasticfreeseaford@gmail.com for locations).

7. Choose one item that comes in a non-recyclable package, and give it up for the whole year like crisps (you can make your own from potato/vegetable peelings), plastic toothbrush to a bamboo one, bottles of shampoo to shampoo bars or refill bottles; bars of soap rather than plastic bottle soap dispenser.

8. Switch to LED lights in your house, they will save you money and electricity.

9. Challenge yourself to only buy used items - nothing new! Charity shops are emporiums of used but useful items not to mention money savers.

10. Try to eat seasonally. Sounds simple but when you like what you eat it is difficult at first! Eating an avocado in December is nice and healthy but try to eat what is grown in the

UK. Air pollution is a key factor in climate change.

11. Switch your energy provider to one that uses renewables like Bulb.

12. When you buy gifts be it for birthdays or festivities, don’t wrap in glittery paper or plastic ribbon, instead use brown paper and a make your own potato stamp to decorate it

or use cloth with cloth ribbon.

For more information on Claire, visit www.zerowastemaman.co.uk

