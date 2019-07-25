Votes needed to support British Flowers Rock campaign

A Walberton alstroemeria grower who has been leading the British Flowers Rock campaign is now up for a top award - and needs votes to bring his message to more flower lovers.

Ben Cross of Crosslands Flower Nursery, a small family business, works to highlight the benefits of buying locally. He operates the British Flowers Rock project, which works to promote the British flower industry. Ben also works to raise awareness of the envrionmental impact of our dependency on flowers being flown in from abroad – about 90 per cent of cut flowers are imported, and the carbon footprint of imported flowers thought to be around ten times that of home-grown cut flowers.

Ben said: “There’s a huge difference between what we do here at Crossland Flower Nursery and how flowers are produced abroad.”

The nursery has now been nominated as Grower of the Year in the British Florist Association (BFA) Industry awards, and Ben is asking the community to support him by voting.

Ben continued: “A win for us would be awesome for British flower growers everywhere! I would dedicate a win to all British growers, and it would be a great platform to make the florist industry aware of my British Flowers Rock campaign.”

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, September 15. Cast a vote at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BFA_IndustryAwards2019Voting.

